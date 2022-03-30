The rich Russian is hard to catch in the Netherlands

The research group suspects that there are canal houses in Amsterdam that are owned by Russians. “We know that many Russians in the Netherlands are active in business. This mainly concerns businessmen from the oil world. Several oil refineries and drilling platforms in the Netherlands are – in part – in the hands of the Russians. It is almost inevitable that they are here too. have houses.

Tokmetzis finds it frustrating that it is not possible to get the information in the Netherlands. “Kadaster is a very closed organization. Under cover of confidentiality, sometimes they can’t share things, or you have to pay a lot for it,” explains the journalist.

Kadaster states in a response that they are not allowed to register by nationality and therefore cannot be searched: “There must be a legal basis and a formal assignment if Kadaster is to be able and be authorized to carry out this mission and which is currently the subject of an investigation by the ministry.”

Freeze

If you have found out where the Russians have their property, this does not immediately mean that you can or should do something about it. “We agreed to freeze the assets of wealthy Russians, which is different from taking them,” says criminal lawyer Robbert de Bree.