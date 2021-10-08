The remote control must silence the dancing grandmothers China
The state encourages the elderly because it would be good for their social life. But the young people so driven from their basketball court or the inhabitants of the neighborhood who love loud music, think differently.
But: Talking to older people about their behavior often doesn’t work, as it can just happen:
On Taobao, the Chinese variant of Amazon, someone now claims to have found the solution: a remote control that turns off the speakers. The question is whether the device really works and if so, how.
‘Justice’
US news site Vice spoke to one of the buyers, who claims 36 groups of dancing grandmothers were silenced one evening with such a remote control. “I took care of justice. Because the police don’t want to intervene. “
Chinese media have been talking about the problem for years, which is getting worse every year as cities get denser. Years ago, it was decided to fine the elderly if the music is too loud, and it is completely banned after 10 p.m. in many cities.
But British newspaper The Guardian spoke to a resident of Guiyang, who was even arrested by police as he tried to speak to a group about the noise. “This is the golden rule in China: the biggest group is right. ”
