Bowers & Wilkins has a new Launch of high-end wireless headphones. The Px8 has to be the best headphones B&W has ever made, with 24-bit DSP, updated Carbon Cone drivers and active noise cancellation.

The Px7 S2 headset has only been out for three months, but B&W has already improved it. The Px8 features angled 40mm Carbon Cone speakers, four microphones for active noise cancellation and two microphones for recording.



The Px8, in black and ‘tan’.

The wireless connection is via Bluetooth, and apparently no dongle is included, so PC users will have to make do with the USB-C or USB-C to 3.5mm cable (supplied). In Bluetooth, the headphones last about 30 hours, with noise reduction activated. Charging is fast: after 15 minutes of charging, you can still listen for 7 hours.

The Px8 is more “luxurious” than its predecessor, with cast aluminum arms, metal details and nappa leather upholstery. You have to pay something for it: the headphones are sold for €669; a bit more than the Px7 S2, which you can get for €429.

B&W’s Px8 can only be ordered now to the company itself. It is expected to be available at well-known retailers soon as well.

Source:

Bowers & Wilkins