After Chris Cuomo (51) was fired from CNN earlier this week for being too closely involved in the scandal surrounding his brother Andrew, the former governor of New York State, he was also charged with harassment sexual. That was reason enough for publisher HarperCollins Publishers to stop publishing Cuomo’s next book, Deep Denial, due to be published in the fall of 2022. E! new.

In the book, Cuomo would provide an analysis of the hard truth of the pandemic and what Donald Trump’s presidency has done in the United States. The news of the book’s cancellation comes a day after the former media personality announced he would no longer host his radio show Let’s Get After It With Chris Cuomo on Sirius XM.

Chris Cuomo was one of CNN’s most prominent presenters. He helped his brother Andrew when he was accused of sexual harassment earlier this year and had to resign. Chris has reportedly tried to use his media contacts to prepare Andrew and his team when the women release their accusations.