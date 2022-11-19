The power grid behind the Northern Lights

About the episode

Above us, electrons from space enter our airspace, where they travel along the lines of the Earth’s magnetic field and collide with gases. This causes the awesome burst of color we know as the Northern Lights and Northern Lights.

In fact, these colored clouds are part of an electrical network that connects Earth to space. The flow of electrons is not only going towards us, after bending about 80 kilometers from the earth and following the curvature of the earth through the ionosphere, the flow is also going back towards space. But what exactly happens between the downward current and the upward current, apart from collisions with gases, we don’t know.

Until now, most research on these currents has been done high above the ionosphere. NASA wants to change that. Two missiles must take action at the same time. One that flies high and measures entry and exit, and one that flies low and records the interaction in the ionosphere at the same time. For a few minutes each will capture a different part of the show, before falling back to Earth.

Hopefully the result will be data that can tell us more about what exactly is going on between input and output.

Just read: Rockets to discover the electrical circuit that powers the aurora borealis.