The police open the hunt for mini safes with keys to tourist apartments in Malaga

The Municipality of Malaga will take measures to eliminate elements that abuse public space and street furniture in the city. This measure follows the discovery of locks, key boxes and other objects from tourist apartments that abuse public space. CLICK HERE to see photos of the mini lockers in Málaga.

The locks or lockers used to store the keys to vacation rentals are multiplying and are present in the places most sought after by tourists. They use the low-cost model to offer temporary accommodation and replace the classic lock with a digital code to access holiday homes.

These mini lockers are hung on fences or installed on facades as a cheaper solution to provide flexible access to homes. The simplest lockers work with a numeric code which, when entered in the correct combination, gives access to the front door and house keys which are kept inside. To return the keys, it is generally asked to deposit them in a mailbox or leave them in the residence so that the cleaning team can put them back in the safe.

In this way, no one is needed to welcome the guests, which reduces the cost of the service. A quick search on the internet shows that these types of mini safes are available from 20 euros. It is therefore not surprising that they are multiplying in the streets of the city center. Especially since there are more than 4,800 second homes in the city center, compared to only 4,200 registered residents. If we look at the number of children, the ratio is even higher than 11 to 1.

From now on go local police and the public inspection units carry out various patrols and issue reports at the points where this situation is detected. The municipal operational services will remove these elements in agreement with the police.