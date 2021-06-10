The poets of the Prinsentuin will move to the Hortus this year

The Poets in the Prinsentuin poetry festival will be held this summer at the Hortus Botanicus in Haren. The organization announced it on Wednesday.

From Friday evening July 9 to Sunday July 11, the Hortus offers a space for the poetry of more than seventy poets. Holding the festival in the Prinsentuin is not an option this year. Poets in the Prinsentuin is known for the large number of poets and the direct contact between the public and the poets. This space cannot be offered in the city center and that is why people are moving to the Hortus. “Visitors can once again discover great poems, see famous and new poets play and in the meantime also enjoy this beautiful place”, explains Correen Dekker, artistic and commercial director, who is also satisfied with the collaboration with the Hortus.

Due to the space in the Hortus it is possible to unpack very large this year. For example, more poets are performing, there are poetry shows, and there is an ongoing children’s program. The program starts daily at 11am with poems and spoken word. In the evening there is room for interviews and in-depth conversations. Among the participating poets were names such as Anneke Brassinga, Marjoleine de Vos, Dorien de Wit, Paul Demets and city poet Myron Hamming.

