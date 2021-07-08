The parent company Peugeot and Fiat are investing $ 30 billion in electric driving

Stellandis has it Announced Thursday. The car team wants 70 percent of sales in Europe by 2030 to be an electric-powered model. In the United States, four out of ten cars must be electric.

Five gigafactories

Part of the investment is to develop new battery technologies without nickel and cobalt. There is a lot to do, especially about that last metal. Cobalt is often cut in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where human rights abuses were the order of the day.