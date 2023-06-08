the ozone layer may be recovering more slowly than expected

The prediction that the ozone layer will be fully recovered by the middle of this century seems in doubt now that researchers have discovered that UV radiation has recently managed to reach the Earth’s surface in some places on Earth.

In the 1980s, scientists sounded the alarm: the concentration of ozone in the stratosphere was decreasing, especially above Antarctica. And it was our fault; we pumped substances into the air that break down ozone. And that was a bad thing, because the ozone layer blocks UV rays from the sun which are harmful to humans, animals and plants and are therefore essential for life on earth. Reason enough to save the ozone layer from destruction. And a few years later it happened Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer called into life. Governments around the world have signed this protocol, committing to phase out the production of ozone-depleting substances. Governments put their money in their mouths and from the year 2000 it became clear that this was in fact leading to a replenishment of the ozone layer. And recently, researchers even predicted that the ozone layer – if we continue on this path – would return to normal within four decades.

New search

But new research, published in the journal Advances in atmospheric science, now suggests that we may have clapped too soon. In the study, the scientists come to the conclusion that the amount of UV radiation that manages to reach the earth’s surface has increased again in recent years, especially in the northern hemisphere. This suggests that the ozone layer is recovering more slowly than previously thought. “Our study suggests that stratospheric ozone is recovering particularly high in the stratosphere and in the southern hemisphere,” said researcher Yan Xia. “But we also found that the concentration of ozone in the middle and lower parts of the stratosphere has been decreasing since 2010 between latitudes 30 and 60 north.”

causes

“The slower recovery of stratospheric ozone is largely unexpected,” concludes Xia. Research reveals that the slower recovery has at least two causes. First, it appears to be attributable to a weakened air current in the middle part of the stratosphere. As a result, less ozone is transported from the tropics to higher northern latitudes, Xia says. But we humans also seem to have a big finger in the pie. “Our analysis shows that the decrease in stratospheric ozone after 2010 may be related to an increase in stratospheric nitrogen oxides,” Xia said. “And that in turn is due to increased emissions of nitrous oxide (N2O or nitrous oxide, editor’s note).” This increase is according to the KNMI mainly the result of “the production and use of artificial fertilizers and the increased production of livestock manure”.

worrying

The fact that the ozone layer seems to be recovering more slowly than previously thought is worrying, says Xia. Because the ozone layer – because it blocks harmful UV rays – is of crucial importance for a (healthy) life on earth. “It is well known that UV radiation from the sun plays an important role in the development of skin cancer and damages the immune system and DNA in humans. It also has a major impact on the productivity of agriculture and ecosystems on land and in water. Simply because UV rays can also damage plants and other organisms.

Future

More research is needed to determine what the future of the ozone layer looks like, Xia points out. “Continued monitoring of ozone concentration and UV radiation levels is important if we are to better understand why the recovery of the ozone layer is being delayed and if this trend will continue.”

In any case, while waiting for new research, it is certain that the reconstitution of the ozone layer is not yet a race. “Our results remind us that ozone recovery is a complex process influenced by many factors,” Xia said. “And whether full recovery is possible remains uncertain. More research and implementation of policies, such as the Montreal Protocol, are essential to reverse the trend, reduce UV exposure and protect the environment. life on Earth.