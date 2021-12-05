The owner of the controversial Flintstone house in the United States is right: dinosaurs can stay
This is the result of a protracted lawsuit that the municipality had brought against her. The Hillsborough Welfare Committee also felt it was going too far with decorating the house where she has lived since 2017.
Apply for a permit
But the owner, Florence Fang, is now pulling the longest straw. She has reached an agreement with the municipality in which it is determined that she will receive $ 125,000 in damages and that she can leave her images.
However, the municipality succeeded in stipulating that Fang should consult on the arrangement of his garden. For drastic changes, she must apply for a permit now, writes the San Francisco Chronicle
Fang didn’t have the house designed herself, as it’s been there since 1976. But she once said that she bought it in 2017 so that she could make it her own “happy place”. This turned out to mean that she filled the garden with dolls from the Flintstones cartoon series, and then also placed the dinosaurs she thought belonged to the series.
hideous
The municipality sent him a series of injunctions ordering him to stop the work. When she had the primitive cry from the cartoon series written in large print in her front yard (“Yabba Dabba Doo!”), It was enough and the municipality sued her. In the indictment, his “happy place” was described as “abominable” and an “insult to good taste”.
Fang counterattacked and sued the municipality. She said she had been discriminated against because of her race. In the agreement she concluded with the municipality, it says that she must abandon this lawsuit.
