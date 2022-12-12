The ship consists of two parts. Forward is the American part where the crew will later be seated. At the back, in the European part, are the reader and the Dutch solar panels which generate electricity. Just before re-entering the atmosphere, they separated. The European part burned up in the atmosphere, the American part slowed down and plunged into the sea as expected.

First woman on the moon

Orion is part of the Artemis I program, the successor to the Apollo program of the 1960s and 1970s, which made the United States the first and only country to send humans to the Moon. Artemis is the first woman to walk on the moon.

Another craft was also launched to the Moon from the Cape Canaveral space base today. It is a lander from the Japanese company ispace, the launch was carried out with a rocket from SpaceX, the space company of businessman Elon Musk.

The UAE-developed Rashid Scout is also on board. The trolley is to roll on the moon for about two weeks to conduct scientific research with cameras and sensors. Rashid weighs around 10 kilos, is over 50 centimeters long and wide and around 70 centimeters high. As the lander makes a big detour, the landing should not take place before April.