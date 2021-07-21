The official Space Jam 2 stickers are already on WhatsApp: how to download them

Space Jam: a new legacy It hit theaters around the world a few days ago and is the only HBO Max streaming service in the United States. The public did not react positively and critics rated the news site negatively. WhatsApp has a special sticker pack. This is what you need to do to get them!

The film stars the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA star, James lebronHe was therefore the second basketball player to participate in the animation after the first space jam in 1996. Michael jordan Shine with Looney Tunes. Warner Bros. As previously stated, this is not a sequel, but a new story.

Regularly promote the feature filmAnd the new inheritance It features images of LeBron James as stickers on WhatsApp and various characters such as Bucks Bunny, Lola Bunny, Road Runner, and Toffee Duck.. Can’t you see them? Check them!

Buy this pack Space Jam: a new legacy You need to follow the steps below:: Enter a conversation in WhatsApp and tap the select panel for emojis, beeps and stickers. Touching the “+” symbol in the upper right corner of the box will open the store. Once inside, a 4.5MB package will appear and press “Download”. very easy!

For example, you can use funny stickers from the Warner Bros. movie. on your mobile phone. Follow the detailed steps and in seconds with the main characters. Besides busy placeIn the store you will find stickers for many film and television products or styles that you like the most.