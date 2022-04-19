The obligation of masks on the American planes abolished after the intervention of the court | Abroad

Airlines United and Alaska immediately announced that travelers were no longer required to wear masks on their flights. “Mouth masks have been just as important as boarding passes over the past two years, you couldn’t get on the plane without them. But as of today, it’s optional. While we are happy to see your smiling faces again, we also understand that some may have mixed feelings. Be kind to one another and realize that wearing a face covering while traveling is always an option,” Alaska Airlines said.