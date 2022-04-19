The obligation of masks on the American planes abolished after the intervention of the court | Abroad
In response to the judge’s decision, Joe Biden’s government announced that it would not maintain the mask requirement. A White House spokesperson said the government still recommends wearing a face mask on planes and at airports.
Airlines United and Alaska immediately announced that travelers were no longer required to wear masks on their flights. “Mouth masks have been just as important as boarding passes over the past two years, you couldn’t get on the plane without them. But as of today, it’s optional. While we are happy to see your smiling faces again, we also understand that some may have mixed feelings. Be kind to one another and realize that wearing a face covering while traveling is always an option,” Alaska Airlines said.
American Airlines and Delta also said they would follow the decision. “We are relieved that the mask is no longer mandatory now that the coronavirus is considered a normal flu virus. Thank you for your support in upholding the rigorous commitments we have made over the years to protect each other and our customers,” Delta said.
