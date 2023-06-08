The number of new requests for American aid on the rise

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) The number of new jobless claims in the United States rose much more than expected in the week ending June 3. This was revealed Thursday by figures from the US Department of Labor.

The number of new jobless claims rose from 233,000 to 261,000. The 233,000 was an adjustment from the 232,000 previously reported.

Economists expected 235,000 applications in advance.

The four-week rolling average was 237,250 requests, an increase of 7,500 requests from the previous week.

The number of requests for extended aid in the week ending May 27 stood at 1.757 million requests, down 37,000 from a week earlier.