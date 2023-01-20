AP



Netflix gained more new subscribers in the fourth quarter of last year than the company expected. Between October and the end of December, the streaming platform gained 7.7 million subscribers. In total, the company had 231 million subscribers at the end of last year.

In the first half of last year, Netflix saw another Decline For subscribers. This is partly due to increasing competition from other streaming services like HBO Max and Disney+, and more people sharing their accounts with others. The platform will tackle it this year.

In the third quarter The number of subscribers rose again. And so it continued in the fourth quarter. Netflix won the series among others Wednesday, a series about Wednesday Addams, known from The Addams Family. The series is the third most popular series on the platform, according to the company. documentaries Harry & MeghanIt features British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle telling their story, and scores well.

Cheap subscription with ads

Last quarter, Netflix released Cheap subscription Ads were shown to users there. That subscription isn’t available in the Netherlands yet, but it’s already available in twelve countries, including the US and Germany.

Turnover was 7.85 billion dollars, equivalent to approximately 7.2 billion euros. This is lower than expected. One of the reasons could be that users who had the expensive plan earlier have now switched to the cheaper plan with ads. The company calls 2022 “a tough year, with a tough start, but a bright end.”

CEO and co-founder Hastings takes a step back

The company also announced that CEO Reed Hastings is stepping down as CEO. He co-founded the company with Mark Randolph in 1997 and spent more than twenty years at the helm.