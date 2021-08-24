In Borsele, Hulst and Veere, the counter was at zero twice this week. Noord-Beveland keeps him at zero new infections for the fourth day in a row.

By municipality

do August 19 Fri 20 August for August 21 Sun 22 Aug tue 23 august Borsele 1 1 0 0 3 Goes 5 8 5 9 5 holly 1 1 0 0 2 Chapel 5 3 3 2 3 Middelburg 8 5 1 7 14 North Beveland 1 0 0 0 0 Reimerswaal 6 2 2 4 3 Schouwen-Duiveland 2 4 5 5 5 lock 2 1 1 3 1 Terneuzen 5 5 1 5 4 Tholen 2 5 0 4 2 Veere 1 0 1 3 0 Rinsing 7 2 9 12 4 Total Zeeland 46 37 28 54 46

Kapelle has counted three new infections in the past 24 hours. In total, there have been seventeen infections in this municipality in the past seven days. Compared to the small population of this municipality, the Kapelle infection rate is still the highest in Zealand: 1.3 new infections per 1000 inhabitants.

Fortnight Trend

The map below shows the 14-day trend for all municipalities in Zeeland. If more people were newly infected in the past seven days than in the previous seven days, the triangle is red and points upward. When the 14 day trend is down, the triangle is gray and points down. The trend is on the rise in six of the thirteen municipalities.

Move the mouse over the triangles for the numbers. The size of the triangle indicates how many new infections there were (in seven days) compared to the population.