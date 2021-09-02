The northern part of the Helperzoom becomes a cycle street

The Helperzoom north of Helper Brink will become a cycle street in the future. The city council announced it on Wednesday.

Work will begin next year. The Helperzoom Noord should be ready in autumn 2022. The reason for the approach is the works of the southern ring road. The Helperzoom will no longer be so necessary for motorists in the renovated south ring road. This prompted the municipality to consider whether the area can also be redeveloped. In the plan, the cyclist has more space and the motorist has guest status.

The Helperzoom is currently nine meters wide. This will be reduced to six meters. This creates additional space for trees and shrubs. The Helperzoomtunnel intersection will also be addressed in the plans. This work will begin this fall and at this intersection, cyclists and motorists will be further separated. The reason is that many road users consider the intersection to be dangerous.