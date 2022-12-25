Dongen.nieuws.nl is running the ‘Dongenar of the Year’ election again this December for the eleventh time. Who will succeed Piet Eelants who will be given this honor in 2021? Candidates have been announced. You can now vote for one of the candidates. You can vote December 30, till 6 p.m. The candidate with the highest number of votes can call himself a ‘Tongenaar’ for a year and get a certificate to that effect. Email the name of your preferred candidate [email protected]nl refers to ‘Tongenaar of the year’

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

Carla Vandelft

Carla Van Delft has been the president of the TVVC Football Association since 2017 and is an indispensable link in the ins and outs of the club. Van Delft has always been closely involved with the club. He also worked on his own company, Van Delft Credit Consultancy, and served on the board. Working as an external consultant for multinational companies including Akzo and ForFarmers, the largest animal feed manufacturer in the Netherlands. Carla Van Delft was instrumental in DVVC’s privatization and several renovations of the campus in recent years.

Marcel de Young

Marcel de Jong is known for his LEGO Masters project, where he reached the finals alongside construction partner Bibi. Tongans were mesmerized by Marcel’s performances on the popular TV show for weeks. In the end, Marcel and Bibi took second place. Marcel has been creative all his life. For example, he helped create the decorations for the summer games over the years. In the early years of the Oranjeparkfestival, he came up with the logo and also made various items for the decoration of the site. Over the years in comfortable Scout St. Joseph, he managed to lose his creativity. He currently focuses on commercial Lego workshops with his company, The Power of Bricks.

Work van Uedert

Job Van Uedert is a well-known racer from Tongan who has been working hard in recent years. He raced at the top level of Formula 4 early in his racing career and has been a defining driver in the LMP2 class for years. Van Uedert had an excellent season in which he drove to an impressive second place in the final stages of the European Le Mans Series with Panis Racing. The talented twenty-year-old scored no fewer than four podium places in six races and was forced to compete directly in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans the following year. In 2023, the focus will shift to America, where Jaap van Uedert will take part in the prestigious 24 Hours of Daytona.

Ingrid Vosquill

Ingrid Voskuil is a Dongen entrepreneur and owner of the local DA drugstore in Dongen Center. An active entrepreneur, apart from working in the shop, regularly organizes special evenings for his clients. Ingrid Tongan is no stranger to club life either. For example, he does a lot of volunteer work for the football club VV Dongen and the shopkeepers’ association Dongen Promotion, and he also works as a salesman for the Stichting de Beansteckers.

Frank Walters

Frank Wouters opened Opener Beer Brewery in 2017 in a former cowshed. There he brews a variety of delicious beers, including the Scream & Stout which recently featured in ‘The Tastiest Beer of Brabant 2022’. Opener Brewery has a tasting room and the opportunity to grow beer outdoors and offer recreational activities.

These Tongan residents have previously been voted Tongenaor of the Year:

2011 Margreet Jansen-Verbunt

2012 Jeroen de Roos

2013 Angela Janssens

2014 Nadine Brothers

2015 Marinda Wines

2016 Paul Pickens and Kelly Van Zon

2017 Marcel van Huttum

2018 Ado Geerts

2019 No election due to circumstances

2020 Lisette Veenstra

2021 Bite Elants

2022 ????????????