The next generations of CPUs: Ryzen 7000 vs. raptor lake

We expect new processors from AMD and Intel this fall. At AMD, it’s been almost two years since the Ryzen 5000 series came out, while at Intel Raptor Lake follows Alder Lake at an unusually fast pace. We already know quite a bit about these new processors. How will AMD Ryzen 7000 processors and 13th Gen Intel Core processors compare?

Both processor designers have already released the necessary information about their next generations of desktop processors. Intel already presented the top model of its Raptor Lake generation in February, during an event for investors. AMD introduced its first Ryzen 7000 chip during Computexand came on her Analyst Day in June with some additional details.



AMD CEO Lisa Su with a Ryzen 7000 processor

However, we can now list many other facts. The circuit of rumors around future processors from AMD and Intel is running at full speed. Intel, in particular, has traditionally been very bad at keeping secrets. The necessary pre-production copies are already circulating in China and it’s almost remarkable that a full SKU chart with all clock speeds has still not been leaked. However, Ryzen 7000 processors are also already available model names and blackout dates in the street.

In the following pages, we’ll look at the top five facts we already know about AMD Ryzen 7000 and Intel Raptor Lake, by processor. Further on, we calculate our expectations for performance and power consumption. Finally, we look to the competition that will erupt this fall.