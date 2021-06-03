The New York Times Collected Call Data from Justice Correspondents Under Trump Abroad

In 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice secretly obtained phone records of four journalists The New York Times Confiscated. The newspaper published the news on Wednesday (local time). In this way, the Trump administration sought to trace the newspaper’s press sources.











Phone records were filed over a four-month period from January 14 to April 30 as part of an investigation into the leak surrounding Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

The four journalists in question published in April this year about politically important investigations conducted under the guidance of then-FBI Director James Comey. The article, which deals with the use of a private server by Hillary Clinton during her tenure as Secretary of State, cited a classified document that would like to learn more about the judiciary under Trump. The Russian document in question is said to have been seized by hackers working on behalf of Dutch intelligence.

Not only on The New York Times Journalists’ data was confiscated. Last month, the judiciary of current President Joe Biden announced two other cases from the Trump era. They are phone records from reportersWashington Post Job and phone and email records a CNN reporter.

Freedom of the press

Dean Pocket, Chief Editor The New York Times, Condemns the Trump administration’s move. “The confiscation of phone records of journalists deeply undermines the freedom of the press,” he said in a statement. “It threatens to silence the evidence on which we rely to provide the public with vital information about what the government is doing.”

The media and free speech advocates in the United States have long criticized US governments’ efforts to access media communications data in order to detect leaks. According to critics, this would reduce the freedom of the press unjustifiably.

President Joe Biden said this last month, after revealing about seizures Washington Post Ann CNN, He will never allow such actions of the judiciary during his tenure. He called it “simply wrong.” Pocket appreciates Biden’s promise, he says in his statement, but he still demands a statement from the judiciary regarding the seizure. He would also like to know what steps are being taken to prevent such an invasion of the privacy of journalists from recurring.

