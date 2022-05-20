The new college in Veere wants to lower parking prices

It is no surprise that the new council of SGP, CU, VVD and Hart voor Veere (HVV) wants to change the parking policy. Because the dissatisfaction with the current parking policy was due to the municipal elections in March. And that is why the previous college of PvdA/GroenLinks, CDA and DTV, lost the elections.

The plans are not very concrete yet, but the new council wants to tackle paid parking on the Westkappelse Zeedijk, reduce the rates that entrepreneurs pay for parking permits for their employees, as well as the rate for winter parking and advance the time up to which payment is to be made in the evening. There will also be a trial in the centers of Zoutelande and Dishoek with a reduced parking rate.

The new council also wants to improve municipal services to citizens and entrepreneurs. The municipality must communicate better on what can be expected of it in this area. Permits must also be obtained more quickly than is currently the case.

The sale of a second home is prohibited throughout the municipality, with the exception of leisure parks. The new council wants to ensure that beginners and young families can find accommodation in their own municipality. The municipal executive also limits the expansion of recreational rental by individuals, but respecting existing situations.

They are also reluctant to increase the number of sleeping places in hotels and guesthouses. But entrepreneurs with a sustainable and innovative plan that is a marked improvement in quality can count on a positive approach. Council will consider introducing a self-occupancy requirement for landlords.

In the coming years, the new council expressly wants to seek links with residents and entrepreneurs, but also with other political parties. This is why the Commission has asked the opposition (PvdA/GroenLinks, CDA, DTV and D66) to indicate what they consider to be priorities for the coming years. In its own words, the new council included many of the points raised by the other parties in the coalition’s programme.

This is a post from WFM96.

