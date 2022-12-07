The new Amac store in Breda gets a very special status

Amac, the Apple specialist with fifty stores in the Netherlands, will open a new store in the center of Breda on Saturday, December 17. The site of the Brabant city will be the first Apple Premium Partner in the Netherlands and the fourth in Europe to fulfill the conditions to be authorized to carry this label.

“I am very proud that the Breda store has been awarded the Apple Premium Partner label,” said Ed Bindels, founder and director of Amac. “There are only five stores in the world with this status. The fact that Breda is in between shows how important the Netherlands and Amac are to Apple. In the Breda store, this new concept takes on its full meaning thanks to the large space we have. With nearly 200 square meters, Breda’s new store at Ginnekenstraat 46 is more than twice the size of Amac’s old building at Eindstraat. “This is a completely new design and we expect to attract many people from the region as well as Belgian customers to Breda.”

Completely new design

Apple Premium Partner is a new store concept from the Cupertino-based technology company for stores that exclusively sell Apple products and accessories. Stores bearing this label have already opened in Zurich, Prague, Kuala Lumpur and Granada, and now Breda is following suit. The new design is partly based on experience Apple has gained in stores around the world. It follows the Apple Premium Reseller (APR) concept which had its world premiere in 2009 at the Amac in Eindhoven. For a long time, several channels in the Netherlands were allowed to carry this label. Through various acquisitions, such as those of iCentre, Xando and ivizi, Amac has become the only APR in the Netherlands with fifty stores nationwide. This also makes the company the largest APR in Europe.

With the new partnership and store design, Apple has raised the bar in terms of customer focus, knowledge of the Apple ecosystem, and professionalism. “The furniture in the Breda store comes from the United States,” explains Bindels. “Because there will no longer be a cash register counter in the new store, there is more room for Apple products and related accessories. What is new is that accessories for iPhone, iPad , MacBook and Apple Watch are located right next to the product tables.An additional advantage is that our employees, each with their own specialty, can advise customers even better.

Special attention for professional customers

In the Amac store in Breda, particular attention will be given to the professional user. A separate room has been set up for this purpose to receive professional clients. In addition to a service table for repair support, an iPhone technician is present in the building, so the iPhone can usually be repaired the same day. The store will also have a training room for personal training and group training. The new branch is characterized by a high glass facade. Bindels: “The open door has been replaced by an electric sliding door to keep the interior warm in winter and cool in summer. This is better for the environment. »

The festive opening of the new Amac store in one of Breda’s most famous shopping streets will take place on Saturday 17 December. The store has been located on the Eindstraat since January 2008 and has since grown out of its jacket. “Moving to this beautiful location and being able to start as an Apple Premium Partner is a fantastic step forward.”

