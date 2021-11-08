A spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs said this.

The declaration was signed

It is about the UK plan to close next year, among other things, export credit insurance and loans for oil drilling and gas plants. Major investors such as the United States and Canada have already signed the declaration. European countries such as Denmark, Sweden and Italy also agreed and the Dutch Finance Corporation (FMO) for developing countries decided to sign the report on its own initiative.

Millions are insured

Known as export credit insurance, the Dutch government assists companies participating in fossil projects abroad. These government insurance policies exist because large plans in other countries are often not insured by businesses. The government then takes action.

The sum insured is hundreds of millions of euros per project. For example, the Netherlands is assisting Van Oord, a maritime service provider involved in a major natural gas project in Mozambique, by insuring 900 900 million. This is done through the Atradius DSB, an organization managed by the Ministry of Finance.