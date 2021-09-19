Within two weeks of announcing the need for isolation for vaccinated travelers from the United States, the Netherlands reversed its decision.

Since September 22ndVaccinated travelers from the United States, the United Kingdom and other “most dangerous” areas no longer need to be isolated on arrival.

The Netherlands announced a segregation order on September 3 for vaccinated passengers from the United States. Choked some passengers. The isolation requirement for vaccinated U.S. travelers can last more than two weeks.

Unvaccinated American tourists Entry into the country is still banned and vaccinated travelers are forced Show negative test result Enter. People at least 13 years old and older on the plane Fill out the health statement Take it on their journey.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these restrictions do not apply to the Caribbean islands of Aruba, Curaao and Indus Morton, which are part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

