The Netherlands is open to all Americans regardless of vaccination

Share the article

Last update 2 minutes ago

With its exotic and hidden canals and alleys and colorful riverside buildings adorning world-famous cafes and entertainment venues, a trip to the Netherlands can provide Americans with the postcard experiences they have. ‘first traveled to Europe. Unfortunately for American travelers, due to a global epidemic, travel to the Netherlands has not been possible for some time – until now.

The Netherlands recently topped the United States on the safe travel list, on par with Germany when the country went on vacation this summer. That is to say American tourists can enter the Netherlands without testing or isolation Whether they are vaccinated or not.

Here’s everything you need to know about this story and the restrictions currently in place in the country.

American travelers can go on vacation to the Netherlands – travel information

For both the United States and the Netherlands, the outbreak couldn’t come at a bad time. The number of Americans traveling to the Netherlands is gradually increasing; In 2019, more than 1.5 million Americans took this trip, a 6% increase from the previous year. Sadly, like in most countries around the world, the outbreak has resulted in the border being closed in the Netherlands, reducing the total number of tourists visiting the country to just 7 million.

However, action was taken this week in light of the restrictions, as tourist conditions in the Netherlands finally begin to improve with the easing of access policies. Because The United States is one of eight countries on the non-EU list of “safe countries / low risk areas for COVID-19”. From today with Albania, Hong Kong, Macao, Lebanon, North Macedonia, Serbia and Taiwan.

For American travelers to the Netherlands, the experience will be similar to what it was before the outbreak. Adding the United States to this list is what travelers want No more negative test results or self-isolation needed When they come to the Netherlands – It could be a fact and a deciding factor for Americans planning a summer vacation that will make a big impression on travelers compared to the restrictions that still apply to other destinations.

There is always a demand for passengers who come to the Netherlands by plane Complete the health declaration form Prior to arrival, the feature has allowed some airlines to complete the check-in process digitally. Countries that were already on the safe country list before joining the United States are Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

Covit-19 activities in the Netherlands – what travelers need to know

Although the level of Covit-19 is currently low in the Netherlands, the seven-day moving average is below 74,000 and the country is still working to contain the spread of the virus. The government is asking people to wear masks on public transport and in stores and is asking people to stand 1.5 meters from each other whenever possible.

Travelers to the Netherlands can always take advantage of a good offer all over the country. The shops are always open, with a capacity of 10 square meters per customer, while the bars, restaurants and cafes are always open, with up to four people at a table and closing at 10 p.m.

Read more:

Travel insurance covering government-19 by 2021

Italy lifts all restrictions on vaccinated US and Canadian travelers

Countries open to vaccinated countries: complete list

The European Union wants to make cross-border travel possible for vaccinated travelers

Join the community

Of Bath FB Group Community Trip All the latest news, conversations and Q&A about the reopening happen daily!

Subscribe to our latest articles

Enter your email address to get the latest important travel news from Travel Off Path straight to your inbox

Disclaimer: current travel rules and regulations Subject to change without notice. The decision to travel is ultimately your responsibility. Please contact your consulate and / or local authorities to confirm any changes to travel conditions prior to entry and / or travel of your nationality. The Travel of Path does not approve travel against government advice