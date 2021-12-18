Crypto exchanges need to share more and more information about their customers. In the first 9 months of 2021, Coinbase received 5,562 requests from the police and other government agencies.

The American Chamber of Commerce is open about what they share with governments Transparency Statement. Coinbase received 24 information requests from the Netherlands. Most of the requests came from the United States (2727).

Data sharing

Government agencies and police around the world are trying to control the flow of money around Bitcoin. An easy place to start (popular) exhibitions. Coinbase is required in many cases to share customer account information and financial data. For example in connection with civil, criminal or other investigative matters. These claims can be sabotage, court orders, search warrants or other forms of formal legal proceedings.

Coinbase, in their report, also shares data only if required by law. They say we review every request manually with experts. Trying to resist where needed.

If it is valid under financial terms and other applicable laws, we will respond to such requests.

Travel facts from January 1 to September 30, 2021:

84% of all requests came from the United States, the United Kingdom or Germany

Coinbase was the first to find information about one or more customers in Latvia, Greece, India, Turkey, Bosnia, Hungary and Russia.

With 5,562 requests, the number has increased by 25% compared to the same period last year.