The Netherlands does not opt ​​for the famous Himars missile system, but for an Israeli alternative | Policy

The cabinet will not opt ​​for the American Himars, the missile system which has proven itself in Ukraine. The Netherlands buys the Israeli Puls system for more than 500 million euros. This will be available sooner and will eventually be able to launch European missiles.

The cabinet already announced last October that the Netherlands is buying artillery rockets again for the first time in almost two decades. For a long time it seemed that the Netherlands were ahead of the Americans High mobility artillery rocket system (Himars) would choose. Last month, the Americans had already given permission for exports worth more than 600 million euros, but State Secretary Christophe van der Maat had already pointed out that no signature had yet been signed.

Advance

The Himars made a name for themselves last year after the Americans delivered twenty Himar systems to Ukraine last summer. This allowed the Ukrainian Armed Forces to deliver heavy blows to Russian troops. This missile system, it was said, succeeded in stopping the Russian advance.

Also listen to our Politics Close podcast, and subscribe via Spotify Or Apple:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

Nevertheless, the Dutch choice did not fall on the Himars of the aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin, but on a system from Israel: Puls, built by the manufacturer Elbit. According to the Secretary of State for Defense Christophe van der Maat, who announces this choice today in a letter to the House of Representatives, this system can be delivered from the end of this year. US Himars had a “significant” longer wait, until 2027.

Additionally, the Puls can also launch “long-range” European-made missiles. “This helps to increase European strategic autonomy,” writes Van der Maat. The Americans will not allow it, the Himars can only fire American missiles. Defense should also have purchased separate trucks on which the Himars could be placed. The Puls system can be placed on vehicles already used by the armed forces.

cruise missile

There are also downsides, writes Van der Maat. Other European countries such as Romania, Poland and Lithuania have already opted for Himars. For cooperation, Defense prefers to use the same equipment as much as possible. The Puls system was recently purchased by Denmark and Germany is also reportedly interested. There are therefore, according to Van der Maat, “prospects for European cooperation with Puls”.

Van der Maat also announced today that Dutch Navy submarines and frigates will be armed with cruise missiles. Here, the government opted for the American Tomahawk and not for a French or Franco-British cruise missile. The Tomahawk is the only one with a range of 1000 kilometers, which was the deciding factor. The purchase of cruise missiles involves between 1 and 2.5 billion euros.

Watch all of our politics videos here: