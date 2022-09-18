The Netherlands close out Davis Cup week in style against USA and claim group victory NOW

The Netherlands also won the third group game of the Davis Cup Final against the United States on Saturday. Tallon groenpoor and Botic van de Zandschulp were stronger in their matches than Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz respectively, so Orange took the group win.

The Netherlands have already secured a place in the quarter-finals on Friday with the 2-1 victory over Great Britain. The American team was also assured of a place in the last eight thanks to this victory. The final game in Glasgow would determine the group winner.

Van de Zandschulp won in straight sets against Fritz, number 12 in the world rankings: 6-4, 7-6 (3). In the second set, the Dutchman Fritz broke, but the American fired back into the match.

A tie-break had to decide. With a lob in play, Van de Zandschulp scored four match points. He finished it in the second.

Tallon’s Greek track was too strong for Tommy Paul.



Tallon’s Greek track was too strong for Tommy Paul. Photo: Getty Images

Double closing no longer matters

The Greek track prevailed 7-5 and 7-6 (3) against Paul, the number 29 in the world ranking, earlier in the evening. He broke his opponent in the eleventh game of the first set. After that, the Greek track, world number 48, immediately managed to bring the set back. The second set ended in a tie-break. In it, the Greek track ran out at 6-1. On his third match point, he hit an ace.

Because of the two wins, the final double game between Wesley Koolhof/Matwe Middelkoop and Rajeev Ram/Jack Sock no longer matters.

The knockout stage of the Davis Cup final will be played in Malaga from November 22-27. Australia or Germany is then the opponent of Orange in the quarter-finals.