The Netherlands, Belgium and Germany face off against each other to organize the 2027 Women’s World Cup | sport

The Netherlands, Belgium and Germany are vying with three other candidates to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027. FIFA announced on Monday. Interested countries had until April 21 to apply.

Brazil and South Africa are also interested in hosting the event. The United States and Mexico hope to jointly organize the final tournament.

In 2018, the KNVB announced its interest in hosting the 2027 World Cup. As the field of women’s World Cup participants subsequently increased from 24 to 32 countries, the football association appealed to Belgium and to Germany. At the end of 2020, the three neighboring countries announced their intention to organize the World Cup together.

Countries that submitted their bid before May 19 have until December 8 to prepare a full bid package containing all plans, planned host cities and stadiums and a financial justification. In the application package, applicants must also indicate how they deal with human rights and sustainability.

FIFA inspectors will visit interested host countries in February next year. At the members’ meeting on May 17, 2024, the 211 member countries of FIFA will decide who can organize the World Cup.

The next Women’s World Cup will take place this summer in Australia and New Zealand. The Netherlands have qualified for this.