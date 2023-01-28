VALENCIA – The narrowest house or facade in Valencia and Europe is a unique attraction that attracts visitors due to its unusual size and history. The house, also known as ‘La Estrecha’, is only 1 meter and 7 centimeters wide at the front and has a total area of ​​just 9 square meters. However, the house can no longer be considered the narrowest house in the world because it is no longer a house and only the narrow facade (and the panel on it) reminds of when it was a narrow house.

The house was built for one family, but later also housed a bandstand, jeweler and gift shop. The narrow size of the house is due to the limited space available between two large buildings on the site. The architects who built the house decided to take advantage of this limited space by building a narrow, multi-storey house.

Today the house is part of the adjacent bar ‘Tasquita La Estrecha’, which has been completely integrated into the bar itself. This is why the website writes Valenciabonita that it is no longer really a house, but that only the facade reminds us of the time when it was the narrowest house in Valencia, Spain and Europe and the second narrowest house in the world.

The narrowest house in the world is in Brazil and is 1 meter wide. Moreover, on the site Valenciabonita written on a narrow facade at Singel 7 in Amsterdam. This is only 101 cm wide and would therefore be narrower than the Valencia house if it were not for the fact that behind this narrow Dutch facade is a wider house.

According to Valenciabonita the narrow house has been part of the adjacent building since the 80s, which now houses a bar. The owner of this bar has torn down several walls and opened a small museum because of course it’s still a tourist attraction. Nothing is currently happening on the floors, formerly accessible only by a spiral staircase.

Square

Plaza Lope de Vega, named after the famous Spanish poet and playwright, is a beautiful public space in the heart of Valencia. The square is surrounded by historic buildings and monuments, including the Church of San Martín and the houses of the old town.

The square is also a popular venue for concerts and events, and is often used as a venue for festivals and markets. There are also many terraces and restaurants in the area, where visitors can have a drink or a snack while enjoying the lively atmosphere of the city.