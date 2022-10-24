the mysterious end of Xi’s Party Congress

Reuters

ONS News• today, 4:46 p.m.

It has long come as no surprise: Xi Jinping will remain in office for a third term as head of the Communist Party in China. This became clear yesterday, the closing day of the Party Congress. Even though it was expected, it’s still remarkable. But perhaps more spectacular and above all more mysterious is what happened the day before at the party congress. Just before Xi’s speech, the man sitting next to him, his predecessor, former President Hu Jintao, was taken in front of the cameras.

Correspondent Sjoerd den Daas tells in podcast Day about the strange Party Congress in many respects and the signal that President Xi Jinping sends with him; to his party members, to China and to the rest of the world.

