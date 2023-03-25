The municipality seeks opinions on solar and wind energy – Land Veno Actueel

The best-known way to generate energy is to install solar panels. On the roof of a house or building. Or, in an onshore solar park. The “Space for the Sun in (Steenwijker)land” policy framework has recently been reviewed and adapted.

Alderman Marcel Scheringa: “The political framework indicates what task we have as a municipality to produce energy from the sun. It tells us what requirements we have to meet, how we manage this and where solar energy fits into our municipality. Additionally, themes such as local ownership, size and scope, participation and support are explained. The revised policy framework “Sun on (Steenwijker)land” will be available for consultation from March 27, 2023. In other words: residents can and can find something from the policy document. Your opinion is very important to us.’

From March 27 to May 12, residents and interested parties can consult the policy framework “Space for the sun on (Steenwijker)land” at the town hall. Do you prefer online? It is also possible. The policy framework can be read from Monday afternoon 27 March on www.steenwijkerland.nl/ruimtevoorzon. Or can be requested as a digital document via [email protected] After May 12, the municipality will review the responses. And adjust the policy if necessary. Subsequently, the policy framework ‘Room for Sun on (Steenwijker)land’ will be submitted to the city executive and the city council for decision-making.

Alderman Marcel Scheringa: “The coalition agreement 2022-2026 “Continue to build sustainably” describes the major challenges that we will see in the years to come. Sustainability is an important topic on our agenda. The aim is to become an energy-neutral municipality. Sun on land is one of the measures that will help us achieve this goal.

Edited by Robert Jansema