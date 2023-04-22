Artists who have their studio on a business park From Paal to Almere Haven must leave for the construction of new houses, receive assistance from the municipality. This was announced by the college of mayors and aldermen.

After the SP submitted written questions to the municipal executive, the municipality of Almere announces that it will help the eleven artists of the De Paal business park in their search for a replacement workspace. The SP believes that art and culture are an important investment in the living environment of the Almeerders.

The council agrees and says that the artists of Almere contribute to the dynamics and diversity of cultural and social life. For this reason, the municipality will help artists find suitable studio space. The municipality will inform artists of available properties and refer them to property owners.

housing construction

Due to the new construction projects of the De Paal business park in Haven, the artists will have to leave the studio in the Dateq building at the end of this year. The building will be demolished next January for the construction of new homes.

The artists themselves were already looking for another workspace, but without financial support it is difficult. Because the chance of having new affordable housing is not great at the moment, they have asked the municipality for help.