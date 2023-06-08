Zwolle – For the sustainable neighborhood initiatives in Assendorp and Diezerpoort, the municipality offers a field for experimentation so that the initiators can come up with a neighborhood improvement plan and the municipality can learn what is needed for this. This emerges from a memorandum that Alderman Arjan Spanjes sends to the Zwolle City Council.

The coalition agreement stipulates that the municipality wants to give space to citizen initiatives to accelerate the energy transition. The initiatives in Diezerpoort and Assendorp are 50 shades of green Assendorp and WijBebedrijf Dieze, they are explicitly mentioned. They lend themselves well to gaining experience in this area. The initiatives have been active for several years, are fully developed and contribute to the objectives of the Environmental Vision. Initiatives relieve the municipality of works on the one hand; the neighborhoods draw up their own neighborhood development plan and set themselves to work on the thermal transition. On the other hand, it will take time for the municipality to learn how to support a citizens’ initiative and what this entails in terms of programming, prioritization and planning of works. Studio Vers Bestuur from the province of Overijssel wants to facilitate/guide the learning process.

Collaboration as key

Both initiatives, although different, are already at an advanced stage. The idea phase is complete and the planning phase is underway. These are serious plans that seem feasible and feasible, but need the municipality to implement them. At the same time, the municipality needs these inhabitants to engage in the energy transition. After all, surrender is partly in the civil domain and partly in the public domain. Collaboration is essential.

Example

An example of the integral approach is Dieze’s business case. By adding additional housing to apartment complexes, VvEs generate revenue that can be used for renovation, insulation and heating. In this way, the thermal transition contributes to the housing task.

It is expected that the financial cover for the development and implementation of the plans will come from the energy transition, climate/sanitation and vital neighborhoods budgetary programs. It is therefore obvious that the Spanish alderman will become the administrative alderman and the coordinating alderman.

Work to insulate homes or redevelop the living environment can be carried out by people in the neighborhood who are currently unemployed. This is how the neighborhood’s human capital is used. Diezerpoort lends itself to gaining experience at the local level by linking physical and social goals etc.

territorially focused and integrated. A first step is to explore in a number of conversations what the opportunities are and what a possible approach is.