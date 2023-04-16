The motorcycle season has started again and the beautiful temperatures of the coming days are good news for the bikers among us. But with all those extra wheels on the road, you have to be careful again, both for bikers and motorists. Two bikers and a traffic expert share their tricks. “If someone steps foot outside, it’s a thank you.”

Motorists and bikers have to get used to it. “Not just at weekends, I also see more people riding their bikes during rush hour,” notes Rob Vlak of the De Stamdrivers motorcycle club in Oss. It is also busy with people who want to get a driving license, sees driving instructor Suat Nerse from Eindhoven. “Although it’s quite busy all year round, now that it’s starting to warm up I notice there are more signups. Over 30 a month.”

Drive fast

Traffic expert Ruud Hornman has lots of advice. The first piece of advice seems obvious: “Please obey the speed limit! The biggest irritation of motorcyclists is that some go too fast and make a lot of noise.”

According to Hornman, the most dangerous accidents happen at high speeds. “On winding roads by inexperienced drivers, misjudging the situation or driving too fast.”

traffic jams

One situation where, according to Vlak, Nerse and Hornman, motorcyclists are often overlooked is in a traffic jam. “It’s not natural to look at your mirrors as a stopped motorist in a traffic jam. When a motorcyclist suddenly passes by, you may be a little surprised by the situation,” says Hornman.

According to Vlak, giving yourself space is therefore very important. He also sees more and more people taking their motorbikes at peak times, for example to be able to get through traffic jams more quickly. Vlak acknowledges that motorcyclists are often not counted on in a traffic jam.

Tips

All three give advice to both motorcyclists and other road users:

Make eye contact to know you have been seen as a motorcyclist.

Look in your mirrors in traffic jams, so you’ll never be surprised.

Don’t ride too close to a motorcycle. They have a shorter braking distance than cars.

It is prudent not to use windshield washer fluid if a motorcyclist is behind you. The pilot’s vision may then suddenly become limited and cause a startle reaction.

Consider not only what is happening, but also what “could” happen.

Rob Vlak is keen to add an ‘important’ remark: “When you give space to a biker in a traffic jam and he sticks his right foot out, it doesn’t mean he wants to kick you. C is a thank you. give with your right hand, keep it on the steering wheel.”

Not in shorts

Crawling on the motorbike yourself in this beautiful weather? “Unfortunately, I’m too busy for that,” sighs Nerse. “Anyway, I’ve had my driver’s license for almost fifteen years. I’ve had time to drive in good weather.”

Flat is still recovering from the last three days. His touring club will be absent again on Sunday. Hornman concludes with a stern message: “Even if the weather is improving now, don’t let this be an invitation to wear less on the bike. These people riding the bike in shorts and a flowing blouse. They really are crazy. »