Winter sports, light shows in nature, atmospheric Christmas markets, colorful parades: in December it’s party time in many places. Rejoin! These are the best destinations inside and outside Europe for the month of December.

In December, nature offers a lot of special things: the Northern Lights put on a show over Norwegian Lofoten, as if you were walking through the scenery of a nature movie. The rugged, snow-capped mountains and frozen lakes of Jasper National Park in Canada are a challenge for ice climbers, skiers and hikers. In New Zealand, you stand between the seas of red flowers of the blooming Pohutukawa trees. To experience a special holiday, you must be in Suriname or Sweden now.

1. Limburg: the magic of Maastricht and the Christmas town of Valkenburg

In December, Maastricht is an enchanting place. There are mood lights in the trees, Christmas carols echo from nearly every corner, and the squares are lined with nativity scenes and surprise concerts. With Visit Maastricht’s lightweight routes, you won’t miss a thing of Magical Maastricht. Climb on the gigantic big wheel of the Vrijthof, shop till you drop in the streets decorated with garlands or do a pirouette on the covered ice rink of the Vrijthof.

Valkenburg is also enveloped in Christmas atmosphere in December. Twice a week there is a fairy tale parade through the old streets. Decorated cars, infectious music, cheerful lights and enthusiastic dancers make it nearly impossible to stand still. There are also two large Christmas markets and many other Christmas activities.

After the pleasant bustle you will find calm and contemplation with a walk through the hills. Cross the Meuse from Maastricht and take a walk of more than 3 kilometers to Eijsden-Margraten, steeped in cultural history: white houses, monasteries and castles. From Valkenburg you walk the 6 kilometers along the most beautiful castles of the Geuldal.

2. The New Zealand Red Christmas Tree

It’s officially summer in New Zealand from December; it rains less and the temperatures are pleasant with 19 to 22 degrees. It is an excellent period for beautiful hikes. Nature is beautifully green, wild animals can be seen in abundance, and the country is not yet overcrowded with tourists.

A beautiful natural phenomenon in this part of the world is the sea of ​​crimson flowers you see everywhere in December. The flowers grow on the pohutukawa, New Zealand’s most famous native tree. It has the particularity of clinging to steep coastal slopes. It flowers between November and January, which is why it is also known as the “New Zealand Christmas tree”. For many kiwis – the affectionate nickname of the people of New Zealand – this flowering time symbolizes the Christmas holiday season. On the road between Opotiki and Gisborne you will not only see the most beautiful pohutukawa, but also white sandy beaches, beautifully decorated Maori churches and, at the far east of the North Island, the historic lighthouse of EastCape.

3. Let yourself be enchanted at Disneyland Paris

Disney Christmas movies can get you into the holiday spirit, but it gets even more festive when you immerse yourself in the world of Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Disney’s version of Santa Claus. Throughout the month of December, Disneyland Paris is adorned from head to toe with a sparkling Christmas atmosphere: Town Square is home to a giant Christmas tree with more than 5,000 LED lights, all the Disney characters walk around in their most beautiful Christmas outfits, and Main Street USA is putting on a special Disney-Christmas Music show. As if that weren’t enough, there are occasional snowfalls for added dramatic effect.

The highlight of Disney’s Enchanted Christmas, as the theme park has christened the month of December, is Mickey’s dazzling Christmas Parade. Not only Mickey and his friends are present on five huge floats, but also all the Disney princesses and Santa Claus, accompanied by Tinker Bell. Each depicts a different Christmas scene, with traditional decorations and parade performers in luminescent costumes. The evening version tells completely different stories than the daytime version, so go ahead and watch it twice.

4. Nice and cozy in a traditional Swedish stuga

The December festivities in Sweden begin as early as November, but really kick off from Sankta Lucia on December 13. This festival of lights marks the start of the Christmas season and is celebrated, among other things, with the Luciatåg: a performance of songs by boys and girls wearing white dresses and wreaths on their heads. miss the buckle cat not: S-shaped yellow saffron buns. They are typical of Sankta Lucia. Also gingerbread and glöggthe Swedish variant of mulled wine, are part of the tradition.

You sleep comfortably in a Swedish stuga, a wooden house surrounded by nature, often by a lake or river. Back to basics, it’s the magic formula: the water comes from a well or well, you go to the toilet in an outbuilding behind the house, the stove is on a wood fire. The perfect place for a winter adventure: how often do you get to go dog sledding, snowshoeing or ice fishing?

5. Discover Cuba like a local

The dry season in Cuba begins in December, with sunny days and temperatures just under 30 degrees. There are still few tourists – they will be back from March – so it’s the perfect month to experience Cuba like a local. A ride in a brightly colored vintage car through the capital Havana is a must. Let a taxi driver whisk you away in a classic 1950s Buick, Plymouth, or Chevrolet. Explore the colonial streets where many Cuban women still dress traditionally. Join a live band and learn about the eclectic architectural styles: from baroque and art deco to the neoclassical.

To find peace and space, you can travel in a few hours to the bright blue sea of ​​Varadero. El Capone used to spend his vacations in this seaside resort, one of the oldest in Cuba. Not only tourists sunbathe on the 20 kilometer long beach, locals also gather here.

6. Spot the magical Northern Lights in Lofoten

The high mountains and deep fjords of Lofoten lie above the Arctic Circle, south of the Vesterålen Islands. The pristine winter landscape has a raw edge and is more than photogenic. In December, it’s dark enough here to see the Northern Lights dancing across the sky. The light from this particular natural phenomenon is usually green-yellow, but colors between purple and red also appear.

Lofoten offers excellent opportunities for climbing, skiing, fishing, diving, biking and rafting in December. An ideal destination for sports enthusiasts. Lovers of idleness board a cruise ship. The Norwegian cruise ship Hurtigruten has sailed from port to port for more than 125 years along one of the most beautiful coasts in the world. You see deep fjords, rugged mountains, villages that seem torn from a canvas and impressive cliffs. And I hope the northern lights, for which you don’t have to stay awake: the northern lights alarm wakes you up when you sleep in your cabin.

