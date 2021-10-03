The Miami Grand Prix wants to set up a big event: “With a lot of overtaking opportunities”

In an exclusive interview with RacingNews365 Miami Grand Prix Managing Partner Tom Garfinkel and Managing Director Richard Cregan talk about the popularity of Formula 1 in the United States. “I think Formula 1 does a great job of promoting sport in the United States,” Garfinkel begins, explaining the growing interest of American fans in the premier class of motorsport. “It’s not like you turn on the TV, watch Formula 1 and immediately understand the sport. There is too much going on in F1 for that. That’s why the Netflix Drive to Survive series played a big part in growth in the number of Americans. F1 viewers. “

“In addition to the Netflix series, I think that by hosting the GP in America, we will also play a major role in the popularity of Formula 1. We are the second F1 race of the year, next to the GP on Austin track. In the future it would be nice to see more F1 racing in America, that would be great, ”said enthusiastic Garfinkel, who is also the CEO of the Miami Dolphins (an American football team ). “Our race will be in May of next year and we hope to welcome around 80,000 fans. We will then work with a limit so that we can deliver everything to the fans. “

As with the Dutch GP, Miami is also working with individuals to organize the race. “The race weekend is funded by third parties, we do not receive any financial support from the government. However, the cooperation with the local authorities is excellent, ”explains Garfinkel, who works closely with Cregan. The CEO of the GP organization can’t wait for the race weekend to arrive in 2022.

“We did a circuit where the riders can run in a flow, but at the same time there are a lot of opportunities to overtake. We did the circuit with Apex Circuit Design, a team that we developed in collaboration with the F1 organization. “I think we have a great track and what’s more, everything is logistically well organized. We’re close to the Miami Dolphins stadium and they easily run their games with no traffic issues, with 80,000 people in the stadium. “

“The circuit is located between two highways, which will ensure that everything is going well from a logistical point of view. We have worked a lot on the logistical challenges of the circuit, because we want the customer to have a good weekend. We have also done this regarding ticket prices and will be presenting this list soon. In any case, we have noticed that there is great interest in the event. That is why we will try to serve each target group as well as possible and there will be different types of tickets, ”said Cregan.

Despite the fact that two F1 races do not normally take place in the same country, Garfinkel does not think the Austin and Miami GP should be considered as competitors. “It’s great to see that there are now two races on the F1 calendar and I hope more GPs in America will follow. We are absolutely not competing for Austin, for example because we all attract the two a different target group and so don’t bother each other. It’s especially good for America to see that several F1 races want to be added. “

Cregan adds that the city of Florida will also benefit from the F1 race in the streets of the tourist resort: “Miami is known around the world and therefore many fans from outside America will come. It’s not only good for our event, but of course also for the city, which is why we are happy to be on the F1 calendar for the next 10 years. “

The Miami Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for the weekend of May 8, 2022 on the provisional F1 calendar.