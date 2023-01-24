”The metaverse will reshape our social lives”: study

What exactly the future of the Metaverse holds is, of course, anyone’s guess. Meta (formerly Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg in any case, firmly believe in the potential and the future of this virtual world. Despite gigantic losses and criticism for betting big on the Metaverse, he remains confident in the Metaverse for the long haul.

Not everyone is as confident as Zuckerberg in this new digital world, but of a new CoinWire Search shows that a majority of crypto investors are positive towards the metaverse. The survey was conducted in December and includes a total of 10,000 investors from around the world cryptocurrencies interrogates.

Metavers and social life

69% of respondents agree that the metaverse will reshape social life with a new approach to entertainment. Additionally, 65% believe in the Metaverse’s new approach to social activities. Sentiment regarding the impact on finances, business and education was also high at 61.2%, 49.6% and 45% respectively.

As the metaverse grows, it will have the ability to have a more tangible impact on social life. For example, new metaverse features including touch and smell were recently unveiled at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Shows.

According to research, the United States ranks first for metaverse innovation. However, China and India take the top spots for positive sentiment about daily use of the metaverse.

Consulting firm McKinsey & Company expects the metaverse to reach a value of $4-5 trillion by 2030.

Web3 uncertainty

Besides the metaverse, attention has also been focused on the new generation of the Internet. Nine out of ten respondents indicated that they had heard of the term “canvas 3‘. However, 52% of crypto investors still have some sort of uncertainty about what it actually entails.