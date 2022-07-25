‘The Mandalorian’ still the most popular ‘Star Wars’ series

Despite the recent release of Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian remains the most popular Star Wars series.

That’s according to new data from Nielsen. The reactions to Obi Wan Kenobi were mixed, but due to the great prior hype, it was expected that the series would still be seen a lot. But enough to The Mandalorian surpass, it was not.

star wars on Disney+

The first four episodes of Obi Wan Kenobi A total of 3.3 billion minutes were watched in the United States, while the first four episodes of The Mandalorian season 1 was watched for 2.2 billion minutes with only half the number of Disney Plus subscribers.

Episodes of Obi Wan Kenobi take longer on average than The Mandalorianepisodes, which also plays a role. The Mandalorian was the most popular series at the time the series premiered, which Obi Wan Kenobi can’t say.

Disadvantageous for Obi Wan Kenobi is that the release of the series coincided with the release of M/s. wonder and the hugely popular stranger things on Netflix.

The third season of The Mandalorian is currently in development and is expected to release in early 2023.