The man who shot US President Reagan unsupervised

The man who shot US President Ronald Reagan in 1981, John Hinckley, will no longer be under judicial review as of June of next year. The man was already published of a psychiatric hospital.

“If it wasn’t for the president he was trying to kill, he would have been unconditionally released a long time ago,” the judge said. Hinckley, 66, has no symptoms of mental illness or aggressive behavior. He is no longer interested in weapons, the judge concluded.

The US Department of Justice wants to keep the man under observation for another nine months due to two significant recent events in his life. For example, he recently lived alone for the first time in forty years and one of his therapists is retiring. Until next June, Hinckley will be under the supervision of therapists and his freedom of movement will be restricted.

The president suffered a lung perforation during the attack. A White House employee was shot in the head and partially paralyzed.

Obsession with Jodie Foster

Hinckley shot Reagan to impress actress Jodie Foster, who made him obsessed with the movie Taxi driver. Hinckley was declared completely insane and was never convicted of the attack.

Hinckley shot Reagan outside the Hilton hotel in Washington DC: