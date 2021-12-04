Who pays what?

Several parties also had questions about the money. Because who pays what? The Flemish Zeeland municipalities were already worried about it. “It’s a shared responsibility. We want to make the choice of location for intersections for example (the new name of stops, editorial.) We are responsible for intersections located on provincial roads and the municipality for those on municipal roads.

Harry van der Maas also underlines that if a municipality has additional wishes regarding such a hub, the municipality must pay for it itself. “Some municipalities have already provided resources in their budgets because they say that I want a pole with more comfort and equipment. For example, a covered bicycle storage room or a waiting area.

Cold place

And this means that, in this regard, the municipalities are financially responsible. According to the MP, this also means that you will see differences. “Suppose a municipality says that I think it’s good that my residents expect a bare spot, then that could be a municipality’s choice. So you will see diversity between municipalities, but that’s also fine. We have already discussed this and I see in many municipalities the willingness to invest.

The small transport will soon work, how does it work?

Suppose you want to travel from Wissenkerke by public transport to Bergen op Zoom on a weekday at half past ten in the morning. Then you can arrange transportation through the app or phone number. If an OMM van for the transport of the target group is available at this time. he will pick you up and take you from the pick-up point to the nearest hub. Because the bus that goes to Goes arrives at this hub. At Goes station there is a so called station hub and there you take the train to Bergen op Zoom

More questions and answers about the transportation plan can be found here

The VVD mainly wondered how all these transports will be properly organized in the future. The transport plan, known as the regional mobility strategy, provides for the creation of a mobility center. In particular, it should control the small-scale transport at the time when users request the transport through the app or phone number. “Will the people there have enough knowledge and expertise to combine fine grain transport with the bus? »According to Daniëlle de Clerck, member of the VVD party.

For the SGP, on the other hand, they want to focus mainly on the Drivers. “How can we handle this? Says party member Kees van den Berge. “Are there still financial possibilities to start new pilots and what pilots have reported so far. And how can we use this experience in new pilots elsewhere in the province?

The transport plan will be voted on on December 17th. After today’s committee meeting, this will be adopted with near-certainty probability. In the meantime, the municipalities must also consider it. It is expected that from January concrete plans can be drawn up at municipal and provincial level regarding the implementation of the new public transport.

Read also :