The main prize of the American lottery has not fallen, the jackpot is now 1 billion dollars

The main prize for the Mega Millions lottery in the United States stands at $1.02 billion as of Wednesday (Dutch time), converted to around €1.01 billion. This is one of the highest prizes ever offered by an American lottery.

The jackpot has gotten so big because there hasn’t been a main prize winner since the April 15 draw, even though there are two weekly draws and there have been 29 draws since April 15 .

Last year, a $1.05 billion prize fell on the raffle tickets of four Michigan players. The biggest Mega Millions prize was $1.537 billion. It was won in South Carolina in 2018. The highest amount won in an American lottery fell in the Power Ball in 2016: $1.586 billion. This is still the record amount for a lottery in the United States.

Not all players are lucky enough to win the Mega Millions amount. Only people who choose to have their money paid out in installments over a 29-year period are eligible. People who don’t have this option can win around $602 million in the next lottery. In any case, the chance of winning the top prize is very low: 1 in 302.5 million.