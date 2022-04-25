The LNG terminal already floating in Eemshaven this summer

The floating LNG installation is still in Singapore. It will be flown to the Netherlands in May.

The second terminal

The terminal, named S188, is owned by Belgian shipping company Exmar and has been leased for five years. Gasunie’s spokesman did not want to release the exact amount involved, but a second terminal is being considered.

Since Minister Rob Jetton (Climate and Energy) announced in March that the Netherlands would like to expedite the suspension of gas from Russia, Gasunie has been diligently looking for alternatives. About 15 percent of the gas consumed here comes from Russia through pipelines.