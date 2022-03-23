The lights of Máxima: a large citrine ring

Since the wedding in 2002, Máxima has amassed a fine collection of citrines. Once she received a jewel for a birthday, another time for another highlight. Last addition: an impressive ring.

The jewel surfaced about six years ago. According to the archives of my jeweler friend Renske, exactly on August 24, 2018, during the ceremony of the Olympic athletes. Coincidence or not; Máxima’s citrine earrings also turned out to be new.

The design consists of a central citrine, which is surrounded on either side by three smaller citrines. The ring itself is presumably yellow gold.

The ring has now been featured more than ten times, including at:

– Visit the Postcode Lottery, September 14, 2016

– State visit to New Zealand, 2 November 2016

– Cultural capital of Leeuwarden, 27 January 2018

– Official visit to the Jordanian royal couple, 20 March 2018

– UN trip to India, 29 May 2018

– State visit to Singapore, November 22, 2018

– State visit to Dublin, 13 June 2019

– Prix de Rome, October 31, 2019

– King’s Day Eindhoven, April 27, 2021

– Singfestival rehearsal, May 20, 2021

– State visit to Norway, 10 November 2021

– Working visit Brede, 8 February 2022

Does anyone know where this ring was purchased? It wouldn’t surprise me if it was a custom job, but who knows someone has the golden tip?