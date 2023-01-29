The Last Of Us Exceeds All Expectations, Second Season Coming Soon

It’s no surprise that the show is getting a second season. The first episode alone is watched by 4.7 million people. This makes it HBO’s second most-watched premiere in the United States. Just the kick off Dragon House attracts more viewers in 2021: around 10 million. HBO does not release HBO Max ratings in other countries.

Also on social media The last of us popular in recent days and trending worldwide on Twitter. Additionally, American critics are also mostly positive about the start of the series. This is striking because film adaptations of games are generally not well received.