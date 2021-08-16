The Last Man ‘will be completely unique









Comic strip by Brian K. Vaughan Y: The last man is finally filmed. Twenty years after its release in 2002, the series will feature characters who have very different gender identities than one would expect from the comics.

Then Y: The last man was launched, public opinion on gender identity was still quite limited. Since then, society has grown more familiar with the size of the spectrum, and non-binary people are increasingly recognized for their being. It also has an impact on this series.

Serial Y: The last man must become very unique in the way gender identity is viewed.

“The series will clearly show that there are women with two X chromosomes and men with both an X chromosome and a Y chromosome, but also that there are women with two Y chromosomes and men with two chromosomes. X “, said FX CEO John Landgraf.

In the series, we explore a post-apocalyptic world where all mammals with a Y chromosome are killed except for a cisgender man and his ampersand monkey. The series follows the survivors as they attempt to build the new world and together seize the opportunity to build something better.

It is not yet clear where the series can be viewed in the Netherlands. In the US, the series premieres on FX on Hulu on September 13.

