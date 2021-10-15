The largest bicycle parking in Utrecht city center has 900 spaces and has been open since Friday

The new House Modernes bicycle garage on Lange Viestraat in Utrecht is open today. With space for 900 bikes, it is the largest municipal car park in the city center.

Alderman Lot van Hooijdonk was present for the opening of the car park. She called the new parking lot a “beautiful place”. Inside there is not only room for regular bikes, but also for cargo bikes and bikes with crates. Strollers can also be hired in the hangar and there is a system that indicates how many places are still available.

Parking is free for the first 24 hours and has varying opening times. The car park is open Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., Thursday from 7 a.m. to midnight and from Friday to Sunday, you can get there 24 hours a day.

Text continues below the image

Bicycle parking

With parking, the municipality hopes to provide more space for cyclists and make the city center more accessible and more attractive to visitors. But, alderman Lot van Hooijdonk also acknowledged at the opening, there are still too few formal parking spaces in the center. The search for buildings in the city center for parking spaces therefore continues, but Van Hooijdonk stresses that it is not easy.

In the meantime, work is also underway on a broader plan on how to deal with the lack of space in the city center and how to park bicycles.



