The Kapelle tennis hall will become the “padel paradise” from this summer | Sports in Zeeland

Padel seems to be catching up with tennis on all fronts and, following the rest of the country, the necessary padel courts are also being built in Zeeland. Until now, always one or two outside jobs in a tennis club, often to the detriment of a tennis court. ,,A covered center with six padel courts (one of which will be specially built as a center court) offers many more options in terms of competitions, tournaments and also clinics for larger groups,” explains owner Harold Schipper .

The other side of the coin is that after 44 years, tennis as the main activity of the racket center, born in 1978 under the name Jarino room, will end. After the bankruptcy of Jarino, the hall was taken over by the Alewijnse family, then operator. Schipper has been in the room since 1999. ,,A lot has changed in the 23 years I’ve been here now,” he said. For years, the four indoor tennis courts have been a profitable business. With two squash courts and of course the bar as a social centre. Later, a fitness center was added, which after the expansion came at the expense of squash courts.