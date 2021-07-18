The Kangaroos selection is almost over

UTRECHT – The Utrecht Congress has almost finished the squad for the Women’s Basketball League. Coach Ramon Kipers wants to pursue a big part in the exam.

This should ensure that another real move is made next season. Gibbers: “The ambition is still there. We need to make sure we’m structurally participate in the so – called Utrecht Kangaroos, and not fight down constantly. It’s great to see the quality, and it’s coming up in the coming years. “

At the same time, Kuipers points out that growing up with limited budgets is a challenge. More experienced players need to become more attractive to come to Utrecht. “These days we really have things.” The exam is almost over.

Choose Utrecht Gangreos

Roti Peltron Hernandez (guard)

Charlotte Nous (guard)

San Wong (guard)

Lisa von Dolce (guard)

Lisa Staffer (guard / forward)

Josephine Cornelisen (guard / forward)

Cisco Blacksmith (forward / center)

Renee Howling (forward / center)

Leah Romx (center)

Melissa de Zhang (center)

Roosevelt, Anna von Dolce and Henny von Shake will not play for the Kangaroos next year. They will live in Bali, respectively, study and play in the United States.