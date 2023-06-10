The Naturalis Natural History Museum in Leiden has many visitors. For the Historia Naturalis Brasiliae, a thick book neatly opened on a cushion, shows Iracadju Ka’apor, the leader of the indigenous Brazilian people Ka’apor, his wife Rosilene Tembé and former leader Valdemar Ka’apor. They sing a song about protecting the Amazon while tapping the ground rhythmically.

This week they are in the Netherlands to help think about what permanent exhibitions should look like and draw attention to the ever-threatening destruction of their world. They are there at the invitation of the Brazilian-Dutch anthropologist Mariana Françozo, director of the ERC Brasiliae project. This research group advocates the involvement of the indigenous population in the collections exhibited at the museum. There are many stuffed plants and animals from the area where the Ka’apor live. The museum wants to avoid a one-sided Western view.

In the language of the natives



The ancestors of the Ka’apor lived in an area called Nova Holanda between 1630 and 1654, a small part of Brazil that the Dutch controlled in the country colonized by Portugal. Governor General Johan Maurits van Nassau-Siegen – nicknamed the Brazilian – left the Historia Naturalis Brasiliae writing, one of the first scientific books on Brazilian nature. The Ka’apors never read the book, although according to the anthropologist they probably helped the Dutch in their research.

Tembe steps forward. She blinks – the room full of old books is brightly lit by fluorescent lights – and begins to read. She recognizes the names of plants and animals in the Latin text. Since there was no Latin translation for tropical species, Dutch scientists probably adopted the native language.

“In our museum the birds fly”



A little later, the group enters the narrow corridors of the bird department. It is dark, so as not to damage the exposed stuffed animals. The former chief bends over a bird lying in a drawer and says: “With us, the birds fly. We have a full museum, but we keep them alive”. He points to the prepared animals around him. “Science is dead here.” He explains that the Ka’apor use the feathers of bluebirds as ornaments. Each blue bird has its own meaning and must be killed in a different way.

The Ka’apor tell Leiden researchers that there are many more species of birds in their habitat than scientists initially thought. Werry Crone figure

Leiden’s museums can learn a lot from visiting Ka’apor, thinks Françozo. Not only because the Ka’apor say that some ornaments are not hung properly, or that there are many more species of birds than researchers originally thought, but also because of their view of science. . “In the Amazon, culture, nature and archeology are indistinguishable,” says Françozo. “Everything is connected.”

Beef is eaten in the Netherlands



The group heads towards the herbarium. The Ka’apor don’t blame the Netherlands for this occupation hundreds of years ago, chief Iracadju Ka’apor says, as he puts on a mandatory white coat. But in reality, they don’t really see a difference between the colonialism of then and the invasion of their region today. “There’s still a lot of illegal logging going on,” Ka’apor says.

“The area of ​​the people next to us is occupied by peasants. They cut the trees to keep the cattle. The meat is sold to European companies. Dutch wholesalers also sell beef from Brazilian slaughterhouses that contribute to deforestation in the Amazon, research finds. NRC in collaboration with the collective of journalists Forbidden Stories.

And while center-left incumbent President Lula da Silva is doing his best to curb logging – he presented a plan on Tuesday morning to end illegal logging by 2030 at the latest – the Ka’apor Are afraid. Last week, Brazil’s parliament approved a bill introduced by pro-agricultural lawmakers and other opposition groups that restricts the demarcation of indigenous lands. The Senate will vote on the bill next week.

“We will continue to fight,” says the boss of Ka’apor. “In any way possible.” He and his wife Tembe stop in front of a jar cabinet. Each pot is filled with herbs from their region. If we need something, we just walk in the woods,” says Tembe. She rubs her arms, it’s cold in the herbarium. “We don’t keep anything.” Children discover the effect of plants at an early age, she explains. “And those who have a talent for biology become experts.” The three walk along, busy talking about the plants that are now extinct and the ones they still see in the forest.

Read also:

Lula has promised to fight deforestation in the Amazon, but is struggling to do so. How did it happen?



Brazil’s new president Lula wanted to stop deforestation, but that’s proving to be easier said than done.